Light the Night event begins in South Walton to honor fallen firefighters

SANTA ROSA BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Every October, the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation honors firefighters who have died in the line of duty with a nationwide Light the Night initiative.

This year, the Walton County Fire District is participating to honor the 48 fallen firefighters in 2019 by turning the lights outside the department headquarters in Santa Rosa Beach red starting Sunday.

Officials say it also hits a little close to home for the department, given the loss of local firefighter and paramedic Robert Heighton in 2004.

“Yeah this kind of hits home to us,” said Sammy Sanchez, Walton County Fire District fire marshall. “It’s a reminder that these men and women, they put their lives on the line every single day they come to work.”

The lighting event will continue through next Sunday, Oct. 4.

The department encourages all community members to light their lights and participate to honor the fallen.