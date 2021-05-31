Law enforcement searching for driver in deadly hit and run

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) – Law enforcement is searching for the car and driver responsible for hitting and killing an Inlet Beach man Monday morning.

According to the Walton County Sheriff’s Office, the vehicle involved is believed to be a 2011-2014 white Nissan Juke. The car should have significant damage to the front driver side including the driver side mirror.

Deputies said the driver was heading west on Highway 98 when they collided with a pedestrian sometime during the night at the intersection of N Walton Lakeshore Drive.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, the victim was a 45-year-old man from Inlet Beach.

Anyone with any information about this crash or vehicle description, should call *FHP or you can remain anonymous and call Emerald Coast Crime Stoppers at 863-8477.