Large hole in roadway leads to detours in DeFuniak Springs

DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, Fla. (WMBB) – Emergency repairs are underway on County Highway 280A between East Indian Creek Ranch Road and Jim Lindsay Road due to a large hole in the roadway.

County Highway 280A is located southeast of DeFuniak Springs and the road will be closed approximately ½ mile west of the intersection of County Highway 280.

According to Walton county officials, the public is encouraged to use caution when traveling in this area.

Detours have been put into place utilizing East Indian Creek Ranch Road and Jim Lindsey Road.

