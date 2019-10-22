Insurance consultant for Walton County Schools arrested for bid tampering

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — An insurance consultant for Walton County Schools has been arrested for bid tampering.

Agents with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement’s Office of Executive Investigations have arrested 49-year-old John Bradley Hoard. Agents began their case last October at the request of the Florida Department of Education and Walton County Schools Superintendent Russell Hughes.

Hoard was the school board’s contracted insurance consultant and also the managing partner of an insurance sales company, which submitted a bid for the Walton County Schools telemedicine services insurance contract.

Investigators believe Hoard used his position as a paid consultant to learn details of a telemedicine services competing bid and then changed his company’s bid after the bidding deadline. Hoard’s bid ultimately won the contract, allowing him to profit by receiving commission from every employee who requested the telemedicine services, around $1,000 a month.

Hoard was arrested on Monday and booked into the Leon County Jail.