In the face of fire

SANTA ROSA BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) – Saturday, June 6 will mark one month since the Mussett Bayou Fire blackened more than 300 acres and destroyed 34 homes.

While firefighters battled the blaze, Walton county deputies were tasked with evacuating residents in neighborhoods that were in the potential path of the fire.

For the first time, we’re seeing the body-cam footage from one deputy who rushed from home to home, urgently pleading for families to leave.

“They didn’t have time to gather stuff,” said Walton County Deputy Alli Lytle. “The fire was moving, rapidly.”

Lytle was a calm among the chaos for most residents. She said some didn’t even know the danger they were in.

“Some folks could look outside and see how dark it is but had no idea what was going on,” said Lytle. “So, we just continued to hit each house as we saw.”

Lytle is seen running throughout her body-cam video while also dodging fire hoses on the ground. She and another deputy also helped a mother carry her children when they’re forced to walk out of her neighborhood because there’s too many obstacles in the way to drive.

Lytle said it was a relief to know no one died in the fire and everyone was accounted for.

“Going back the next day and seeing what it was and they were literally inside their homes before we went banging on their homes, it’s a good feeling.”