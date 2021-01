WALTON COUNTY, Fla. — The Walton County Sheriff’s Office has issued an alert for lane closures on Highway 98.

The eastbound lanes of Highway 98 near S. Co. Highway 393 393 have been shut down due to a vechile crash involving a pedestrian.

WCSO is advising drivers in that area to use caution. Traffic will be rerouted down Moll Drive and S. Church St.

Florida Highway Patrol is on scene.