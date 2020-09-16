Hurricane Sally brings flooding to Walton County

SOUTH WALTON, Fla. (WMBB)– Most coastal communities in the Panhandle area took some type of hit from Hurricane Sally.

In Walton County, road closures were the biggest problem, as flood waters took over the roads.

For Patrick Anson, a Santa Rosa Beach resident, his morning started with a bang.

“The tree fell down around 4:00 this morning,” said Anson.

Anson still considers himself lucky, as the falling did not cause any damage to his belongings or property.

“My father-in-law’s truck was actually parked in the driveway, and just missed the tree, so I woke him up to tell him to move closer to the house,” Anson said.

After 36 hours of perpetual rain, Anson’s house took on no water, but he says the amount of rain is something he’s never seen before.

“We’ve been here for five years and I’ve never seen that ditch get that full to cover the road,” Anson said.

Similar sites could be seen across the county, with some roads completely flooded in Santa Rosa Beach.

In Miramar Beach along Scenic Gulf Drive, South Walton Fire District responded to multiple trees falling in the road. One tree took on Scenic Gulf Drive took out a power line.

Other area residents were not as lucky as Anson when it came to damage.

“My truck got a lot of water in it, so I need to fix that,” Alex Eaton, area resident said.

Tourists from St. Louis tried to make the most of what was supposed to be a family vacation. `Ariel Aubchon and her family decided to buggy-board in the floodwaters.

The immediate effects of the hurricane have passed. Walton County Emergency officials said they will turn their attention to possible flooding along the Choctawhatchee River in the next few days.