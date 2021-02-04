Hotel Effie officially opens its doors with grand opening and ribbon cutting

MIRAMAR BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Thursday, the new Hotel Effie Sandestin celebrated its official grand opening with a ribbon-cutting and rooftop celebration.

The hotel opened its doors on Monday and has been hosting guests in its 250-room facility complete with a spa, a southern-inspired restaurant and the only hotel rooftop pool and lounge on the Emerald Coast.

Despite opening during a global pandemic, executive director of resort sales Andrew Lott said the hotel has already seen a lot of visitors.

“We’ve seen visitors from out of state already and we’ve seen a great visit from our local community as well, so it’s been a successful first week for us and we know that February is trending that way as well,” Lott said. “It’s going to be a very busy Valentine’s Day and President’s Day weekend.”

Aside from bolstering tourism in the area, the hotel also added 200 new jobs to South Walton.

To learn more about working at Hotel Effie Sandestin, visit its website.