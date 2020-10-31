Hazardous waste collection in Walton County attracts many residents

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) –The Florida Department of Environmental Protection held a hazardous waste and chemical collection Saturday morning in Santa Rosa and Defuniak Springs.

This event was free to all residents looking to dispose of their hazardous waste the proper way.

By eight a.m. there was a long line of cars waiting to dispose of their household waste, and by the end of the day hundreds of people had showed up to the site.

Hazardous waste and Recycling Coordinator, Jim Reece, said getting rid of these items this way is more beneficial to the environment.

“It keeps it out of the landfill and out of the shallow aquifer for the people that choose to throw it in the woods or somewhere else,” Reece said. “You know we provide a free alternative to keep it from going where it doesn’t need to go.”

The next drop-off like this one will take place in the spring.

Some items you can bring include paint, pesticides, pool chemicals, antifreeze, Household cleaners/chemicals, Hydraulic fluids and gasoline.