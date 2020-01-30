FSU-PC launching lifelong learning classes on 30A

SOUTH WALTON, Fla. (WMBB) — For the first time, Florida State University Panama City is branching into lifelong learning by creating OLLI at FSU PC30A, a series of classes, field trips and social groups for adults 50 and older.

FSU-PC created a subchapter of OLLI from FSU in Tallahassee. Irvin Clark, FSU-PC Associate Dean of Faculty Development and Administrative Affairs, says they chose the 30A area so they wouldn’t compete with Education Encore through Gulf Coast State College.

“We found great folks that we could partner with that understood the vision of the initiative,” Clark said. “What gets me excited is that is the people who live there… they literally took it and ran with it.”

The OLLI PC30A Advisory Council was formed, and a series of meetings were held to hear what residents wanted to learn about. Over 100 people registered for OLLI PC30A programs on its first day of registration. The activities are open to anyone and will be taught by community members as well as faculty from FSU Tallahassee and FSU-PC.

“Lifelong learning isn’t just saying ‘okay, you need to take an English class.’ We develop classes as a part of lifelong learning that the participants are interested in,” Clark said.

Steve Howard is the president of the advisory council.

“I think the most exciting thing is how many people want to do this. We’re trying to work with other arts groups … we’re not trying to duplicate what they do but offer complimentary programs for them,” Howard said.

They plan to have more semesters in May, this summer and in the fall. The spring catalog is available below.