Freeport Veterans Memorial celebrates 10 years and unveils two new monuments

FREEPORT, Fla. (WMBB) — 2020 marks the tenth anniversary of the Freeport Veterans Memorial in Walton County.

To celebrate Veterans Day this year, the town unveiled two new monuments to honor women who have served in the armed forces.

“It’s been a very emotional day, very hard to get through, but we are very proud of everything we’ve accomplished over the 10 years, and we just invite everyone to come out now and see the finished product,” said Veterans Memorial Project Chair, Tim Ard.

For a decade the Freeport Veterans Memorial has highlighted the sacrifice of military members working to keep America safe.

One of the monuments is called the Grace Project. Which is a tribute to five randomly selected female service members in Walton County. One of the women honored says it meant the world to her.

“You know it means a lot that a small community like Freeport is so welcoming not that I can do this without any taxpayer money, all donations, not just the women, I mean the women were the focus this year, but to honor all veterans from all the wars, not just from our small community, from all veterans throughout the county and throughout the panhandle,” US Army Veteran, Rumi Nielson-Green

Keynote speaker and Veteran Jean Tittle spoke about how women who served are becoming a larger part of the veteran community.

“Sometimes when women leave service, they become invisible as to their prior service, because when they come back into society they are expected back into their feminine roles. There’s nothing wrong with that, but they served. They served alongside the man and should be recognized the same way,” said Tittle.

Project Chair of the Freeport Veterans Memorial, Tim Ard says he is so happy to have the committees’ hard work come to fruition.

“Veterans Day to me, for someone to actually go to war, or even if they just get up and go to work every day in a branch of the military service, to fight for my freedom so that I can do the things, like we can assemble here today, it’s just unbelievable and I just give them my greatest honor in gratitude,” said Ard.