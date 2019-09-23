Freeport shooting suspect has extensive criminal background

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Deputies continue their search for a shooting suspect in Walton County and according to court records, this isn’t the man’s first brush with law enforcement.

The shooting under current investigation happened around 7:30 p.m. on Friday night.

Deputies responded to a home on Four Mile Road and found two people suffering from gunshot wounds.

They were both taken to a local hospital and one victim later died from their injuries. The other is in critical condition.

Colton Bryan, 28, was quickly named the suspect in the case but left the scene.

Deputies started their search and still are trying to find him.

News 13 took a look at Bryan’s background and found he has eight prior cases, dating back to 2009.

In July of that year, Bryan was charged with burglary of an unoccupied conveyance and petit theft.

Two years later, in 2011, he was charged with lewd and lascivious conduct and child abuse without great harm.

In 2017, authorities leveled another charge; felony criminal mischief of 1,000 dollars or more.

Also that year, Bryan had six different counts added to his record, including fleeing and eluding from a law enforcement officer and possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

In August of 2017, assault was also added to the list of charges.

Most recently, Bryan was arrested on August 27, 2019, for fleeing and eluding a law enforcement officer, reckless driving and driving with license suspended or revoked.

He was released on bond for that on September 4, 2019.

Not even a month later, Bryan could now possibly be facing murder charges.

A ‘be on the lookout’ has been issued for all surrounding counties.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Walton County Sheriff’s Office at (850) 892-8111 or Crime Stoppers at 785- TIPS (8477).