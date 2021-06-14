Freeport home damaged in early morning house fire

FREEPORT, Fla. (WMBB) – A Freeport family’s home was heavily damaged after a fire broke out in their garage Monday morning.

According to Walton County Fire Rescue, it happened shortly after 7 a.m. at a home on Yankee Drive.

When first responders arrived, they saw flames coming from the garage and smoke billowing out of the attic of the home.

Firefighters battled the blaze for over thirty minutes before the fire was extinguished. Walton County Fire Rescue crews were able to keep the fire contained to the garage and the back bedroom of the home. However, the home sustained extensive smoke damage.

All residents and family pets made it out of the home safely and American Red Cross was called in to assist.

Firefighters said the fire is believed to have been caused by an electrical short in the clothes dryer and does not appear to be suspicious in nature.