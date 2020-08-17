Click Here for COVID19 Testing

Florida Forest Service working to fix damage to Point Washington State Forest

Walton County

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Florida Forest Service staff have temporarily closed roads in Point Washington State Forest after noticing vehicular damage and illegal dumping going on in the forest.

They said the State Forest has had several incidents like vehicle collisions, high-speed travel, ATV operation and property damage.

This has led them to temporarily close certain roads within the forest so they can apply needed conservation efforts in order to reverse the damage that has been done.

Staff said Florida Fish and Wildlife law enforcement officers are patrolling the area, issuing tickets to anyone engaging in illegal activity on State Forest land.

Florida Forest Service officials said both agencies are committed to resolving the situation at hand and are willing to take further action to protect the conservation area.

