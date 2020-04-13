Federal judge denies preliminary injunction in private beach lawsuit

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) – A federal judge in Pensacola denied the request for a preliminary injunction in the lawsuit between dozens of beachfront property owners and Walton county officials.

U.S. Senior District Judge Roger Vinson held the hearing Monday morning over the telephone.

The property owners were hoping the court would allow them access to their private beach and prohibit law enforcement from enforcing the private beach closure while the lawsuit goes into litigation.

Attorneys for the property owners and Walton county commissioners made their cases for and against the motion, and Judge Vinson denied the motion.

On April 2, Walton county commissioners held an emergency meeting where they amended their beach closure ordinance to include private beaches too.

Less than a week later, dozens of property owners, including former Governor of Arkansas, Mike Huckabee, filed a lawsuit against Walton county officials.