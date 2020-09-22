Click Here for COVID19 Testing

Fatal crash in Walton County leaves one dead

Walton County
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) – A car crash involving three cars in Walton county leaves a 60-year-old Pensacola woman dead.

The crash happened Monday night around 8:00 p.m. on Highway 98 South Church Street.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a pick up truck was driving west on highway 98 in the outside lane… when the driver hit a sedan that was trying to turn out of the Dollar General parking lot.

At the same time, the Pensacola woman was driving an SUV attempting to turn into the dollar general, and hit the sedan as well.

The woman was taken to the hospital where she later died from her injuries.

One of her passengers, a 13-year-old, received minor injuries

