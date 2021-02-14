Fatal crash in Walton County kills one motorcyclist

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB)– A 63-year-old Defuniak Springs man is dead after a motorcycle accident early Sunday morning.

The accident happened at the intersection of Juniper Lake Rd. and Bob McCaskill Rd. just after midnight.

Officers said the man was riding his 2016 Harley Davidson 3 wheeled motorcycle. He was traveling westbound on Juniper Lake Rd.

The motorcyclist attempted to negotiate a left turn and began to slide due to speed and weather conditions, traveling off the roadway and into a ditch.

The motorcyclist died from his injuries.

