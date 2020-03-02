Family making a shipping container into a home

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — After the storm destroyed thousands of homes, people have been looking for more innovative ways to live. Including tiny homes, busses as homes and even shipping containers.

Four shipping containers, two on one side, two on the other side, which will make for a 1,280 square foot eco- friendly home for one Walton County family.

A house for a retired husband and wife is now a family project, most of the work on the container house has been done by the family themselves.

“I just think it’s fabulous, I just love the idea,” said Dr. Lynn d’Albertis.

After purchasing the property and shipping containers, they have welded the containers together and to the concrete slab beneath them.

“Were going to be putting in two mini-splits, one on each side. They handle 650 square feet, this area is 640 so that’s perfect,” said d’Albertis.

The entire building will be energy efficient and storm ready.

“High impact windows, low energy. So they’re going to let light in but not a whole lot of heat or cold air. But at the same time, they’re going to be very wind resistant so if a storm comes we’ll be ready to go,” said d’Albertis.

Their son Cal Chester, works with edible landscaping and plans to help out his parents grow a ‘food forest’ in their own backyard.

“Things that are convenient to them, things that look beautiful, things that make sense for our area. I’m going to do a kind of food forest and farm around them,” said Chester.

An idea that is more commonly seen in Europe and underdeveloped countries, they are excited for the big turn out of their forever home.

This family plans on moving into their sustainable shipping container home in late September. 

