Eleven rescued at once during red flag conditions in South Walton

Walton County
SOUTH WALTON, Fla. (WMBB) — Lifeguards and South Walton Fire District officials pulled 11 people out of the water all at once in Miramar Beach on Thursday.

According to South Walton Fire District Public Information Officer Mackenzie Mcclintock, two people were taken to the hospital in critical condition, seven were transported while conscious and breathing, but needing further treatment, and two refused treatment and are expected to recover.

Single red flags were flying at the time. It is unlawful to enter the water in double red flag conditions in Walton County and can result in a $500 fine.

