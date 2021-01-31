Eastern Lake Bridge expected to remain closed through Monday afternoon

SEAGROVE, Fla. (WMBB) — An early morning watermain leak has caused the entire Eastern Lake Bridge roadway to close through Monday afternoon.

The watermain under the east bridge approach to the Eastern Lake bridge near Seagrove began leaking around 5:30 Sunday morning according to a county official.

The leak caused the dirt under the bridge approach to be washed away.

The watermain has been repaired and they are currently working on shoring up the washout and backfilling the bridge approach so the road does not collapse.

The entire roadway is anticipated to be closed through Monday afternoon.

Residents are encouraged to find alternate routes when traveling — either Watersound Parkway or County Road 395.

