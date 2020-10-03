Driver steers into oncoming traffic in Walton County leaving one dead

MIRAMAR BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Thursday evening, a sedan was traveling west on the inside lane of U.S. 98 approaching Baytowne Road.

The driver, an 83-year-old man from Destin, crossed into the eastbound lanes driving into oncoming traffic and hitting another sedan traveling east. Crash investigators with the Florida Highway Patrol do not know why the driver crossed into oncoming traffic.

The driver of the eastbound car was transported to Ascension Sacred Heart Hospital in Walton County where he later died.

The driver of the eastbound sedan, a 51-year-old man from Santa Rosa Beach, was transported by a family member to a Sacred Heart in Walton County, Florida for treatment of minor injuries.

The crash is currently under investigation.