DeFuniak Springs woman gets birthday present of a lifetime: a brand new shower

DeFUNIAK SPRINGS, Fla. (WMBB) — An elderly DeFuniak Springs resident got the birthday present of a lifetime: a brand new $12,000 shower, donated by local bath remodeler ReBath.

Before Tuesday, Ruth Garrett couldn’t step over the lip of her old bathtub and had resorted to sponge bathing in her sink.

“Before I know it they called to see if it was OK to come on January 25 and 26. I said, ‘Yes, Lord, yes, just come on.’ And the 25th was my birthday. And so I said, ‘that’s the best birthday present I ever got.’ So, I got my walk-in shower,” Garrett said. “I do my own shower. But I sure am tired when I get through though. Oh, I’m about dead. 88 years old and I’m wore out now.”

Mark Dufour, Re-bath owner, said Garrett immediately stole his heart when they met on an aging in place call, a program specializing in home modifications for the aging-in-place.

“We got a call in September,” Dufour said. “So I came up here and I was here for probably about an hour, an hour and a half. And we realized that it wasn’t in Ruth’s budget to do this.”

He knew he had to do something.

“I guess I called Ruth about two months after that and I asked her if she had gotten a shower and she said no. And I said, ‘I think what we’re going to do is put one in for you,” Dufour said. “She says, ‘Mark, you can’t do that. How are you going to do that?'”

Garrett said she is excited to be able to step into her shower again and have water fall on her, as opposed to sponge bathing.

“And it’s got grab bars that I can hang on to to stand up. That I love too,” Garrett said. “If I don’t fall.”