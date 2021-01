DESTIN, Fla. (WMBB) — The first round of enrollment applications is now open at Destin High School.

"I'm recommending January applications," Christine Cruickshank, Destin High School's principal, said. "We'll be looking at our numbers at that point and hopefully at that point offering enrollment to those students. So, if you want to—I don't want to say guarantee your seat—but if you'd like to make sure you have a good chance at a seat, get them in by the end of next week."