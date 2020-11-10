DeFuniak Springs to change the way residents pay utility bills

DeFUNIAK SPRINGS, Fla. (WMBB) — If you are a utility customers of water, sewer and natural gas in DeFuniak Springs, keep an eye out for an important notice in November’s bill.

The city is updating its system which will directly affect the payment process moving forward.

Account numbers, phone numbers to call for phone payments, and online web portal links have all changed due to a change in software by the City’s Utility and Billing Department.

“We’re excited to be upgrading our entire software system in our finance department,” said City Manager Mell Smigielski in a news release. “This is going to dramatically improve the City’s billing and payment system for citizens.”

The changes are effective next billing cycle and will effect this billing cycle.

Customers will begin receiving November’s bill by Wednesday, Nov. 11. Because of this delay, the due date for November bills will be Nov. 20, 2020, instead of Nov. 15.

Customers can contact Utility Billing at 850-892-8500, Option 2, for an account number and balance in order to pay prior to receiving a bill.

The new phone number for over-the-phone payments is 866-308-3536.

The online web portal is the same city web pages, but the link redirects to a different URL. Visit www.defuniaksprings.net and click the Online Bill Pay icon. Site visitors will then be redirected to the new online portal page. Customers are asked to save the new portal link.

Due dates will remain on the 15th of the month. Past due balances will remain due by 5 p.m on the 25th of each month. If the 25th falls on a weekend or holiday, the past due balance is due the next business day.

For more information call the Utility and Billing Department at 850-892-8500, Option 2.