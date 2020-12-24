DeFuniak Springs Police Department gives back this Christmas

DeFUNIAK SPRINGS, Fla. (WMBB) — The DeFuniak Springs Police Department did some holiday shopping this week.

The department ended up giving a total of 15 families a better Christmas.

“Christmas is a special time, you know?” said department chief, James Hurley. “It’s a time of giving and that’s important to us as a department and us as a community and it shows.”

“Growing up in a smaller town and having some folks that probably aren’t as fortunate as some of us, they need to have that support shown, the community, for them too, that we are all one community and we will step up and help,” Hurley added.

Hurley said they had help from a few local businesses.

“With USA Motors, Amy Heavilin CPA and Doctors Medical Center, we got a little over $2,000 so we were able to buy, you know, four or five different toys for each child,” Hurley said. “And then we were also able to provide a $100 gift certificate to Thriftway Grocery for the family so they could buy groceries for Christmas too.”

Hurley said it was the department’s first year doing this sort of thing, and they will definitely be looking to expand their efforts next Christmas.

“One of our bigger things is having safer streets and a stronger community and this definitely shows that the community can come together and be strong,” Hurley said. “For us, it’s about giving. Our community supports us. We love our community and we’re going to give back as much as we get.”