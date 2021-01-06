DeFuniak Springs new charter proposes total government restructure

DeFUNIAK SPRINGS, Fla. (WMBB) — DeFuniak Springs’s current constitution was developed more than 100 years ago. Now, city officials said it’s time to look at how things have changed since then and make some adjustments.

The new charter proposes to completely restructure the city’s government.

“It’s a hybrid right now,” said Mell Smigielski, City Manager. “That makes it very difficult for people to understand, then, with a hybrid, who’s really in charge.”

Smigielski said this means that right now, several departments could be in charge of one position.

“It states that the finance director is currently hired by the city council. But the city council has given the city manager the authority to discipline and terminate the finance director if need be,” Smigielski said. “It’s just stuff like that that makes things muddy.”

Smigielski said the new charter will look to reorganize all departments and streamline operations.

“In the new charter, the executive branch, of course, is in charge of the day-to-day operations. That is the city manager, the city marshal, the mayor and the city clerk,” Smigielski said. “When it comes to making the laws, like Congress on the Federal level, that is the city council. They have the authority to vote in those particular ordinances and changes.”

Other changes listed in the charter include:

preventing the mayor from breaking a tie-vote, giving the position more flexibility to communicate with the city council

setting qualifications for the city marshal, including a law enforcement certification and five years of experience

setting a code of ethics for government employees equivalent to the State of Florida’s and

providing an opportunity for residents to propose ordinances.

If voted in, it will replace the city’s existing constitution.

All DeFuniak Springs residents are invited to vote on the new charter in the special election on Jan. 26.

The election will be held from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the DeFuniak Springs Community Center at 361 North 10th Street.