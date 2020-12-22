DeFuniak Springs Little League looks to spruce up its facilities

DeFUNIAK SPRINGS, Fla. (WMBB) — The Walton County Board of County Commissioners took a trip down memory lane today when it met with the DeFuniak Springs Little League.

Phillip Currid, a DeFuniak Springs Little League board member, brought attention to the crumbling status of the program’s facilities.

“I haven’t called a game out there in five years and some of those things should’ve been done 10 years ago,” Danny Glidewell, county commissioner, said. “So it’s past time to do something.”

This included moldy bathrooms, rotting bleachers and torn-up fencing; all things bringing concerns for the players.

“The statement at Little League,” Curris said. “It believes that youth baseball and softball teaches life lessons that build stronger individuals and communities. And that’s what you guys are all about: building communities.”

The DeFuniak Springs program hosts between 300 and 350 players annually.

The county agreed to send an official out to get pricing and prioritize the projects that need the most immediate attention.

Read the full list of damages it sent to the county here.

DS-Little-League-requestsDownload

