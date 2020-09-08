DeFuniak Springs celebrates Independence Day with Labor Day

DEFUNIAK SPRING, Fla. (WMBB) — DeFuniak Springs celebrated Labor Day with their annual Freedom Day event.

The Freedom Day event celebration was supposed to happen on the Fourth of July but was postponed due to COVID-19.

Locals and out-of-town visitors came out for the special event and said they were happy to be out and about again with other people.

“It feels good to finally come back to life,” said Walton County resident, Patti Hannah. “I think everybody is ready to get back to a normalcy and it’s wonderful.”

The DeFuniak Business and Professional Association had to move the Independence Day event to Labor Day because of city and state regulations related to COVID-19.

“If we didn’t do it here on Labor Day, which is another wonderful holiday for the United States that we have Labor Day, then we would have to wait until next year and we worked hard to raise the money,” said DBPA President, Sarah Comander.

The rescheduled Freedom Day was not only a chance to recognize Independence Dat, but a chance to recognize late Walton County resident and former associate athletic director for the University of Houston, Sonny Yates, after he passed away in June.

“Sonny was an accomplished man,” Comander said. “If there’s anything you want to know about sports, anywhere, any time, Sonny could tell you and especially Walton County sports.”

DeFuniak Springs Mayor, Bob Campbell, declared September 7th Sonny Yates day in DeFuniak Springs and said he was happy to be celebrating America.

“It’s always good when we’re celebrating our country,” Campbell said. “I’m someone who loves our country and is very patriotic.”

Mayor Campbell said DeFuniak Springs typically puts on a lot of seasonal festivals every year and said he’s hoping everything will be back on track in 2021.