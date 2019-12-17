Cold weather shelter opening in Walton County

DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, Fla. (WMBB) — Walton County Emergency Management announced it is opening a cold weather shelter Tuesday evening.

The National Weather Service predicts temperatures below 40 degrees, so the decision was made to open the shelter at the DeFuniak Springs Community Center, located at 361 North 10th Street.

The shelter will be opening at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday and will close at 7 a.m. on Wednesday.

Walton County Emergency Management will continue to monitor weather developments and make additional announcements as necessary.

For more information on how you can volunteer with or donate to the Cold Weather Emergency Shelter, contact the Matrix Community Center at (850) 892-1090. For any other questions, contact Walton County Emergency Management at (850) 951-2017.