WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB)– According to the Walton County Sheriff’s Office one person was left with major injuries after a crash Sunday afternoon near highway 331 South near the I-10 exit ramp in Defuniak Springs.

Deputies were called to the scene around 1:00 p.m. Traffic had to be brought down to one lane.

That person was airlifted to the hospital but the scene has since been cleared.

Details as to how the crash started are still developing at this time.