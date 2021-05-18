Camp Longleaf in search of female counselors ahead of Summer Camp

FREEPORT, Fla. (WMBB) — Many events are happening this summer for young teens right here in the Panhandle, including an overnight girls camp in Freeport, named Camp Longleaf.

This is an educational and environmental camp that takes place each Summer. This will be their second year serving campers. Organizers of Camp Longleaf say they’re excited to host the event for three weeks in July.

The camp will serve girls ages nine to fourteen for a week full of outdoor excursions, animal encounters and water activities.

Registration is officially open and leaders with Longleaf are also searching for female counselors for the camp.

“If you love the outdoors and you like the camp scene ,and if you’re great with kids we would love to have you come down here and be a counselor. We are taking in applications right now.” said Assistant Camp Director, Krysta Ponek.

If you are interested in becoming a camp counselor, or even registering your child for the camp, follow the link below.

https://www.camplongleaf-fl.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/04/2021-Counselor-Application-Packet.pdf