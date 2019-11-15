Barney the sea turtle returns to the Gulf

INLET BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Since May, Barney the sea turtle has been at the Gulf World Marine Institute after being found debilitated in Panama City.

Thursday, Barney returned to the Gulf of Mexico surrounded by community members and the Ohana Institute. Teacher Chad Thurman says giving his students opportunities like seeing Barney’s release is what he lives for.

“It’s why I get up in the morning, it’s why I do what I do- to see this kinda thing happen,” Thurman said.

Lauren Albrittain says seeing turtles enter the water is the best moment for her and other Gulf World Marine Institute staff.

“It’s great to see all of our hard work be effective and get them back safely so they’re able to get out there and hopefully grow old and reproduce and add to the population,” Albrittain said.