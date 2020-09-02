As Walton County growth takes off, officials say they want to learn from their neighbors’ development mistakes

DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, Fla. (WMBB) — Walton County is rapidly becoming one of the most sought-after places to live in the U.S.

“Last year it was the sixth fastest-growing county in the country,” said Bill Imfeld, Walton County Economic Development Alliance executive director.

Imfeld said that this is according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics based on county-wide economic output.

For example, data reported by the Walton County TDC shows a steady increase in the economic impact of tourism, one of Walton County’s main economic drivers.

The beaches of South Walton have been a natural attraction for years, but Walton County public information manager Louis Svehla said that much of its future development will happen north of the Bay.

“South of the Bay, you may have some redevelopment of some property,” Svehla said. “But there’s not as much available property down there.”

“Diversification is really where we’re at right now,” Svehla added.

Building permit reports from the Walton County Building Division show a total of 48,646 building permit transactions and licenses issued in 2019 and steady growth as far as July of this year.

Imfeld said one of the largest drivers of growth in the county is its proximity to several military bases. The growth of Hurlburt and Eglin brings more younger and higher-income families to the area and the introduction of new programs to the bases creates job opportunities for current residents.

“Back in 2000, there was probably, like, 35,000 people in Walton County,” Imfeld said. “Now you’ve got a population base of over 70,000.”

Imfeld added that the population of Freeport has approximately doubled specifically because of it’s proximity to Hurlburt and Eglin.

And more people means more traffic.

DeFuniak Springs Mayor Bob Campbell said that the city is planning to accommodate the population boost with several new infrastructure and housing projects and that he hopes to learn from the mistakes he’s seen neighboring municipalities make throughout their development over time.

“We’ve seen the mistakes they’ve made over in Crestview and other places with their transportation and growth and hopefully we plan a little bit better, a little bit smarter so that we don’t have the congestion issues,” Campbell said.

Campbell said that this has been tried and true with the preservation of South Walton’s beaches and wildlife.

“We watched Bay County grow and turn into concrete and highways,” Campbell said. “We watched a lot over in Okaloosa County do the same thing.”

“By the time we were invited to the party, we’ve learned their mistakes,” he added.

Campbell said as Walton County continues to grow, he wants to get the plans right before it’s too late and becomes a wildly expensive problem to fix.

“We know what’s coming,” he said. “Let’s just go ahead and be smart about it.”