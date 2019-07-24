Another Man arrested in Walton County Road Rage incident

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A second man is arrested after a road rage incident led to an altercation in a fast-food restaurant drive-thru.

David Wayne Lanier was located and arrested Wednesday afternoon by Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office.

David Wayne Lanier

Deputies say they were called to Taco Bell in Miramar Beach to a physical disturbance on June 28. The two victims told deputies they had been attacked by four males driving a black Ford pick-up truck.

According to WCSO, the two turned into the parking lot of Taco Bell as they entered the drive-thru which is located behind the building. The unknown males drove past the front of the building, parking their vehicle on the east side of the restaurant as they exited to confront the couple while they ordered food.

The subjects aggressively approached the vehicle in the drive-thru and one of the men was able to reach inside and punch the passenger in the head and face area. The victim then exited the vehicle at which time all four of the suspects continued their assault.

Employees of Taco Bell were able to assist the investigation in allowing Deputies to view video surveillance of the altercation. In addition, the victim was able to capture a few moments before and during the initial attack.

On July 12, one of the suspects turned himself in to authorities. Blake Roberson, 34, of Destin, posted a $10,000 bond after he was charged with aggravated battery.

Blake Roberson

Lanier is facing charges of aggravated battery and burglary with assault or battery charges stemming from a road rage incident on in which the victim suffered a broken jaw.

To see the video the victims were able to take on their cell phone during the incident, click here. The video does have profanity.

WCSO is still looking for two individuals involved in the incident.