LIVE NOW /
Watch News 13 at 10:00

13NOW | South Walton Wild Fire Forcing Evacuations

Walton County
Posted: / Updated:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local News Video

Meat and beef shortage impacts local businesses

Thumbnail for the video titled "Meat and beef shortage impacts local businesses"

Gulf Coast State College 2020 Graduation

Thumbnail for the video titled "Gulf Coast State College 2020 Graduation"

BDS discusses tentative start date for 2020-2021 school year

Thumbnail for the video titled "BDS discusses tentative start date for 2020-2021 school year"

United Way gives $275,000 to different local organizations

Thumbnail for the video titled "United Way gives $275,000 to different local organizations"

Two Bay County food drives serve hundreds of families

Thumbnail for the video titled "Two Bay County food drives serve hundreds of families"
More Local News