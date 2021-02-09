Walton County votes to buy $8 million property

WALTON COUNTY Fla. — Walton County Commissioners and the Tourist Development Council have voted to buy a piece of property for an amphitheater and stormwater conservation runoff.

The property is right off Chat Holley Road in Walton County. This is known as the Forman Property, which will cost the county about $8.9 million.

They will be purchasing the land with Tourist Development Tax funding as well as county conservation funds.

David Demarest, the South Walton TDC Communications Director, said this property would attract larger musicians and bands to the South Walton area.

“People generally want to have a property for public use if they can offer some recreation for visitors, then you can use TDT funds to fund it,” Demarest said. “So that was the discussion going on today. If you build an amphitheater there, then it is used for visitors as well.”

At the regular commission meeting Tuesday night, many residents voiced their concern, which ultimately did not sway the board on their decision to go through with the vote.

Since the county just voted to buy the Forman Property, engineers will check to see what type of permit is needed.

The total process could take a couple of years, so there is no saying yet when the project will begin or be complete.