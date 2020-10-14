Click Here for COVID19 Testing

Walton County updates the Covid-19 local state of emergency order

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WALTON COUNTY Fla. (WMBB) — The county is still operating under a local state of emergency because of the pandemic; however, there are some differences compared to what they were following a few months ago.

At Tuesday’s commission meeting, commissioners altered specific terms of their current emergency order.

Louis Svehla the Public Information Manager for Walton County said the difference this time rules for events and gatherings have been relaxed for residents and visitors.

“Be able to have people get event coverage and hosting events again, and we will then put that information out to them that it will be their responsibility to run those events safely,” said Svehla. “If they want to put social distancing in, if they are going to require masks, that will be done by that private entity.”

Svehla said this update made to the Walton emergency order is following those given by Governor DeSantis.

Safety regulations will no longer be up to the county government.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local News Video

Walton County updates the Covid-19 local state of emergency order

Rapid test kits still to be expected in Walton County

American Legion Post 375 receives donation for Hurricane Michael recovery

Tyndall AFB breaks ground on new facility

Voting rights activist Desmond Meade stops by to discuss the importance of voting

Lynn Haven chooses new legal counsel

More Local News