[ NewsNation ]
Nightly Three Hours Newscast on WGN America. No Opinions, Just News. Click to learn more.
Click Here for COVID19 Testing

Walton County to hold a two-day workshop to review current beach ordinance

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WALTON COUNTY Fla. (WMBB) — Each year at the end of tourist season, a beach ordinance review is conducted assessing all beach operations.

This year’s review will actually be a two-day workshop in Freeport on October 6 and 7 where various members of the community can review what worked and what needs to change within the current beach ordinances.

In years past there have been review committees, but with the pandemic and involvement of the community, there will be a two-day workshop to help streamline the process.

Stan Sunday the Walton County Deputy County Administrator said he invites all to participate. Including private beach owners, venders, all beach-goers, lifeguards, and of course the public.

“To get everyone in the same room, and to discuss what’s working and what is not working, and what we can do to improve the beach activities ordinance,” said Sunday.

Sunday said throughout the year they hear about different complaints, especially this year with the presence of COVID-19.

If any member of the community is interested in attending this two-day workshop in October it will be in the Freeport Board room from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on October 6 and 7.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local News Video

News 13 at 10:00

Code Enforcement Magistrate will hear code cases from the Villa Tasso community

Walton County to hold a two-day workshop to review current beach ordinance

First Baptist Church of Panama City collecting donations for Hurricane Laura victims

City of Panama City sets tentative millage rate for fiscal year 2021

City of Lynn Haven may raise millage rate

More Local News

Golf Pass

Click here to purchase the 20202 Golf Pass
Click Here to buy the