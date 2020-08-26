Walton County TDC Visitor Center moves forward closer towards completion

WALTON COUNTY Fla. (WMBB) — The new Walton County TDC visitors center is moving onto its next phase towards completion.

The Walton County Commissioners passed the estimated budget for the new building Tuesday at their meeting.

The new center will be located on Highway 331, very close to the current location, which is currently on Highway 98.

This project has been a year in the making, and Cliff Knauer with Dewberry Engineers said they are very close to putting it out for bid shortly before construction can officially begin.

“The schedule for the project is about 18 months of construction, and so we are hoping to go out for bid sometime next year,” said Knauer. “Maybe either march or April. And so you are looking at either 2022 before it is open for business.”

The new building has been designed to operate for over 50-year life span with the ability to change technology constantly, every year so visitors will have a new experience with each visit.

The current TDC Visitor Center has been operational for over 30 years.