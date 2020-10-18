Walton County Supervisor of Elections enhances cybersecurity with federal grant

WALTON COUNTY Fla. (WMBB) — The Supervisor of Elections Office has received several grants from the Federal Government to heighten their cybersecurity for this upcoming election.

Bobby Beasley the Supervisor of Elections said back in 2016, the Department of Homeland Security made elections part of our nation’s critical infrastructure, allowing for more funding.

Beasley said they have been able to heighten not only their cybersecurity but also safety within their offices.

So far they have been able to use the funding towards COVID-19 safety and adding glass in their offices.

“Somebody says why do you need that,” Beasley said. “Well a person could come in, we could wait on them and have to go make a copy, and then someone could stick a jump drive in a desktop computer, so we are doing a lot of things. Of course, we don’t want to talk about a lot of that because it’s exempt from public records.”

Early voting for Walton County starts on October 24 and goes until the 31. And election day is November 3.

Beasley encourages all voters to familiarize themselves with the sample ballot, to ensure the voting process is as quick as possible for those coming in person to vote.