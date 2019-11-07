Walton County Sports Complex opens

SANTA ROSA BEACH, Fla. (WMBB)–With a cut of a ribbon, the Walton County Sports Complex opened to the public.



The new sports park provides an alternative to the areas only other sports park, Helen McCall Park.



“This is a big day, not just for the county but for this area in South Walton to be able to provide these amenities,” said Louis Svehla, Public Information Manager for Walton County.



Amenities including 3 huge multi-use fields, 3 baseball fields, playgrounds, concession areas and so much more.



Walton County Chairman, Bill Chapman, says he wants everyone to take advantage of all the park has to offer.



“Whether it’s organized ball or if they come out here with a kid on Sunday afternoon to throw ball. It’s just an amenity thats available to them when they want to use it,” Chapman said.



The county began the project in 2014. They say it was a tough process, but all worth it in the end.



“The biggest challenges was finding property. Down in this area finding something that was not wetlands, that was dry, that was this large,” Svehla said.



The park opening is just phase 1. The county says to be on the lookout for phase 2.

“Phase 2 is basically putting in a walking trail around the complex for those who want to, it would be approximately a mile at length,” Chapman said.



In phase 2, the county also hopes to include features for those with special needs, like a miracle field and sensory stations around the future trail.

The park is located at 240 MC Davis Blvd off of Highway 98 in Santa Rosa Beach. The park is located behind the Dune Lake Elementary School.