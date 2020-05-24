Walton County Sheriff’s Office warns of phone scam

DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, Fla. (WMBB)–The Walton County Sheriff’s Office is warning of a phone scam that is being reported by residents.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, a scam caller is calling residents and impersonating law enforcement. The caller is claiming to be Lieutenant Cory Webster. The scammer demands money for missing jury duty.

The Sheriff’s Office confirms this is a scam. They say they will never take money in lieu of an arrest or call residents regarding jury duty and other summons.

If you receive the call, you’re asked to hang up and call the Sheriff’s Office non-emergency line at 850-892-1111.

