Walton County Sheriff’s Office searching for Inlet Beach burglar

INLET BEACH, Fla. — The Walton County Sheriff’s Office is urging residents to remember to lock their cars after a series of car burglaries have been reported in Inlet Beach.

Surveillance footage from several residences in the area dated on January 22nd shows a white male stealing multiple items from unlocked vehicles, from men’s clothing to packs of toilet paper rolls.

“You’re talking about an individual who doesn’t care what he steals or who he steals from, he just wants to victimize those who are unsuspecting,” said WCSO’s Public Information Officer, Corey Dobridnia. “We’re just encouraging residents to remember to lock their doors, it takes two seconds to hit that key fob, less than the amount of time to send a text message.”

In one video, the suspect attempts to rob another vehicle but is not able to get in because the doors are locked.

WCSO deputies are continuing to look for the burglar; in the meantime, they’re reminding residents that locking your vehicle could save your valuables from being snatched.

“Cash, credit cards, purses, he’s stolen a bag of men’s clothing valued at about $250,” said Dobridnia. “Luckily in this instance we haven’t had any weapons stolen but that usually is the case and we just want to encourage folks to take your valuables out of your vehicles and lock them.”

In all instances shown in the surveillance footage, the suspect appears to be the same white male, wearing a ball cap, white tennis shoes and long pants.

Anyone with information regarding the suspect’s identity is urged to call the Walton County Sheriff’s Office at 850-892-8186, or anonymously report information to Emerald Coast Crime Stoppers at 850-863-TIPS.