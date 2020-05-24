Walton County Sheriff’s Office partnering with CareerSource to offer internships

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB)– The Walton County Sheriff’s Office has announced they are partnering with CareerSource Okaloosa/Walton DoD SkillBridge to launch an Internship Program.

The program will allow active-duty service members who are within 180 days of separation to accept internships with a company in their desired industry.

The interns will have the opportunity to intern at the Sheriff’s Office and learn how all of their divisions operate.

If you are an active-duty military member who is within 180 days of approved retirement or separation you must check your eligibility for participation by contacting your Education Center.

In order to participate in this program, interested applicant must:

1) Determine eligibility by contacting your Education Center and obtaining information on the DoD SkillBridge – Mandatory counseling/briefing and a copy of the Vetting Checklist.

2) Explore internship opportunities by completing the CareerSource Okaloosa/Walton Intake Form and looking at the current internship opportunities.

3) Secure approval from your commander once Vetting Checklist has been completed and signed by provider.

For more information, those interested at Hurlburt Field can contact the CareerSource DoD SkillBridge Internship advisor at 850-833-7587 x 2133.

Those at Eglin AFB and the 7th Security Forces Group can contact 850-833-7587 x 2110.

In response to COVID-19, CareerSource Okaloosa/Walton staff is working virtually to deliver services. These opportunities do not necessarily guarantee employment.