FREEPORT, Fla. (WMBB) — Walton County deputies are currently investigating a shooting in Freeport, according to a tweet from the Sheriff’s Office.

According to the tweet, the suspect is 28-year-old Colton Shane Bryan.

Colton Shane Bryan (Courtesy: Walton County Sheriff’s Office)

He is described as a white male, 6’0″ tall, weighing 180 lbs with a shaved head.

Deputies are encouraging people to avoid the area and for residents to lock their doors and windows.

