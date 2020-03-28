Walton County Schools transition to remote learning, provide free meals

SANTA ROSA BEACH, Fla. (WMBB)–Walton County School District has been adapting to remote learning as they roll out their at-home lesson plans and introduce a food distribution program.
The district set up grab-and-go meals for students at Paxton, Mossy Head School, Maude Saunders Elementary, Walton Middle School, and Freeport High School.

“We do offer the meals at 5 school sites and then we also bus them on over 70 routes throughout the entire district,” said Deputy Superintendent Jennifer Hawthorne.

Children receive a free breakfast and lunch each day. On Thursday, the district fed 1,600 children.

“There are no requirements. You have to be ages 1 through 18 so not even necessarily a Walton County School District child,” Hawthorne said.

When picking up meals, adults must be accompanied by the child in need.

This week, the students also received remote learning material.

“We have an at-home learning calendar where children that do have access to technology and can sign onto the programs that we’ve already had in place for many years,” Hawthorne said.
Those without access to technology are receiving paper portfolios until the district can provide them with a device. Students and their parents are able to pick up the material at the grab-and-go locations or their bus stops.

“I think it’s awesome that they’re out here in the community, that they’re taking the time to come out here and deliver this stuff so we don’t have to come together in a huge crowd and we can practice social distancing,” said Justin McMurphy, a parent.

The district will be continuing these operations until April 15th. To learn more, visit https://www.walton.k12.fl.us/

