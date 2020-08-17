Walton County schools are back in session both in person and virtually

WALTON COUNTY Fla. (WMBB) — Class is back in session for Walton County schools.

Walton schools welcomed back their students Monday both virtually and into brick and mortar buildings.

“In general, it is as normal as it can be,” said Simmons.

Teachers have been prepping to welcome back students since August 3. “It feels like a normal day having children on our campuses,” said Walton Schools Superintendent Russell Hughes. “Which we have missed since March 13.”

It is not exactly normal. Traffic controls and staggered lunch periods are in place. Even their bulldog mascot wore a mask.

“It has been a challenge a little bit, but making sure those kids their need is met educationally and socially.”

Superintendent Hughes said each school has manicured their own reopening plan. “I do not know what is going to happen but I am telling you, if it can be done, I believe our teacher’s administrators and families in Walton County can do it,” said Hughes.

Hughes said day one has gone well and he hopes months from now, that will still be the case. “We have a teared program that our human resources department has developed so that we can get 10 teachers, or 10 adults into those classrooms from the district staff,” said Hughes. “So we have a little bit of that going on.”

Hughes said although there are challenges for this upcoming school year there are multiple plans in place for students and teachers to remain safe.