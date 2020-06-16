Walton County School District remains virtual over summer

WALTON COUNTY Fla. — Students in Walton County should expect to return to in-person classes starting in August.

Students taking summer classes are still learning virtually, but the staff in Walton County are gearing up for how they will go back to normal in the fall.

The Walton County School District is learning and preparing for how students should to return.

“I am excited for kids to be back in school,” said Todd Drake, the Emerald Coast Middle School Principal.

Emerald Coast Middle School is one of many Walton County schools that has been vacant since COVID-19 forced classes to go virtual.

Walton County Schools Superintendent Russell Hughes said there will be restrictions for when students return to campus, but they will be ready.

“Our plan is to kind of govern ourselves based on the phase, CDC guidelines and based on what is best for children and our employees,” said Hughes.

Current summer bridge programs remain in a virtual environment, but parents can expect their children to make a return to in-person, social distancing classes in August.

“We are prepared to do masks; we are prepared to do many stations where we have non touch devices that can help with hands being clean,” Hughes said. “We are prepared to make sure that teachers are ready to clean computers after their use.”

When it comes to those in-person classes, Emerald Coast Middle School’s Principal Todd Drake said they will continue to use a virtual learning format in case in-person classes are canceled again.

“If we have that happen, we have the ability, that won’t be something new to us,” Drake said. “It will be something that we are used to doing and part of our procedures and process here at the school.”

Because of the unpredictability of COVID-19, officials said they are ready to make any necessary changes before schools come back in August.

If parents have any concerns about sending their children back to school, Superintendent Hughes said to go onto your school’s website and fill out the survey listed.