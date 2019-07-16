Walton County School District Ranked 7th in Florida

Great news for parents, students, and faculty in Walton County. A school district’s report card is in and the staff is ready to reveal the scores.

“We are just ecstatic about the results that we have received,” shared Superintendent Russell Hughes, Walton County School District.

Receiving a satisfactory report card, The Walton County School District says, they are thrilled to let parents and students know they have jumped up in the ranks as a school district. Last year they were ranked 11 and this year they are the 7th best school district in the entire state of Florida.

“We had intentional instructional practices. We had strategies that we felt would be effective. We had some belief in our students and our teachers that we could do this and that we can be better,” said Hughes.

Continuing as an A+ plus district for the second consecutive year, the Walton County School District is following their motto of Progress on Purpose.

The number of A+ schools doubled for the 2018-2019 year, going from 5 to 10. Three schools scored B’s and one, Maude Saunder’s Elementary receiving a C.

“It has the most challenging demographics when you talk about socioeconomics status and diversity. Things that make it more challenging for students to acquire what they need to acquire” explained Hughes.

Of course, there is always room for improvement. According to Superintendent Hughes, a key ingredient to the recipe for success, are classroom visits.

“We went into more than 400 classrooms last year to make sure that what we are hearing and seeing on paper is being done,” Hughes shared.

While the classrooms are empty now, plans are already being made for the upcoming school year.

“We are going to base that on a three-strand cord. We are going to hold strong on all the things we have done well. We are going to continue to hold strong with curriculum, continue to hold strong with character and we are going to hold strong on culture,” said Hughes.

With another school year right around the corner, Superintendent Huges says they are preparing for another epic year.