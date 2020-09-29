Walton County School District is teaching students about the Census

WALTON COUNTY Fla. (WMBB) — The date to fill out the Census has been pushed back to October 30, although only 33% of Walton residents have completed it.

Walton County School District said they are disappointed with the completion rate.

“The Census is extremely important, and we know that is how the federal government gives out almost $675 billion, so we all want to make sure we do our part for the census,” said Jennifer Hawthorne, the county’s deputy superintendent.

The school district is reminding everyone just how critical the census is for the Florida Education System and how far the county’s response rate is lagging behind.

“Walton County currently ranks 64 out of 67 counties in how much complete we are on the process,” said Hawthorne

10 years ago, Walton County had around 57% completion by the deadline.

“We’ve grown so much over the last ten years, and we want our Walton County citizens to know about the census and to participate,” said Hawthorne.

Walton County resident Harold Parker Sr. said, he already filled out the census.

“It is crucially important, it determines the funds we get from the government,” Parker said.

Parker is right, the more people accounted for, the more federal dollars the state receives.

“We just know that money will need to be there as we continue in the future with the growth that we are having in Walton,” said Hawthorne.

Hawthorne said Walton schools are teaching students about the importance of the census within their civics classes to help them understand exactly what it means for their county.

“Everyone should fill this census out, whether they do or not, they need to,” said Parker.

If you have not yet filled out the census, you can visit the Census website to learn more.